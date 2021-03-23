Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $53,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

