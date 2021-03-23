Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $56,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.