Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 93,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $710.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

