Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

VB opened at $216.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.00.

