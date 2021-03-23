Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

