Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,783,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 514,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,885. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

