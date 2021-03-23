Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.