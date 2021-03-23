Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 173,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

