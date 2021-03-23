Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:VEU)

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1783 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$67.41.

