Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. 2,470,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

