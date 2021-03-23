Valueworks LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valueworks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 5.0% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AJO LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 14,710,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,067,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

