V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

