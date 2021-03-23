Urus (URUS) Price Tops $14.66 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $14.66 or 0.00026933 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $257,857.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.33 or 0.00474565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00140191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00797204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.