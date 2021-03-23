UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $2.75 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

