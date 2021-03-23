Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

UTI stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

