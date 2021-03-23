Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

