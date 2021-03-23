Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Unity Bancorp worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 2,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $221.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.