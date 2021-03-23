United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
URI opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.90 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
