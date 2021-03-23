United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.90 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

