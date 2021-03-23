uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

QURE stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,225. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

