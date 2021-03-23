Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,626.36 ($60.44).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,050 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,947.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,405.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.