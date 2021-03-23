U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.64. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 198,202 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

