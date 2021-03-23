Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $41,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,758,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,250,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $55,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,028. The stock has a market cap of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

