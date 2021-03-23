Truist Securities Boosts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $87.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $75.54 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

