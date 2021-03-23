Truist Securiti Comments on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

