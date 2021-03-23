tru Independence LLC Makes New $963.42 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,421,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,059,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,378 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.