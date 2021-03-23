Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$2.07. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 557,319 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$512.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

