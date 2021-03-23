Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

