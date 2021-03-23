Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

Shares of TT opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

