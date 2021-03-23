Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average daily volume of 1,201 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 44,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

