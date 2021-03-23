TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 23rd

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

