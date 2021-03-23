Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50.

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.94. 1,086,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

