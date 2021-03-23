Total Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 529 call options.
NYSE:TOT traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 96,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,686. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
