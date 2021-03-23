Total Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 529 call options.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. 96,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,686. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

