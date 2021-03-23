TOP Price Hits $0.0047 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $25.62 million and $1.57 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

