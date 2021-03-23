Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $597.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.24 and its 200-day moving average is $559.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.