Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HP by 77.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 18.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 19.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 231,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.