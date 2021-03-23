Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

