Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $143,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

