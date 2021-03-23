Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 445,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

