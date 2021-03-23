Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.