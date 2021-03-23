Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 20,006 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,955.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

