Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 21,700,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,073,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,700,000 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for 1.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $560,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 165,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.87 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,697,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.