Tiger Global Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 4.7% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 2.82% of SEA worth $1,836,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,762. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

