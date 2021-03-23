Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

