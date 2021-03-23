Thryv (THRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

