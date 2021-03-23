TheStreet Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

