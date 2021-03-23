The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The Southern stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

