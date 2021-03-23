The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $280,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

