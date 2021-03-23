The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

