The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
