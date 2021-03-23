The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $100.33 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

