The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

